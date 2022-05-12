Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.