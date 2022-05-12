Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,439,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,244,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

