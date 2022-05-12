Lavaca Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.39. 11,363,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.74. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

