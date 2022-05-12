Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Greif by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 306,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.