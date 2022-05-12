Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

