Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of CC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,333. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

