Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Marqeta makes up 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $41,644,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $35,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

MQ traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 18,182,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.