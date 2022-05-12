Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,016. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
