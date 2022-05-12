Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,016. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 637,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

