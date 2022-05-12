LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €101.30 ($106.63) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.88. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

