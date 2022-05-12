LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €101.30 ($106.63) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.88. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68).

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

