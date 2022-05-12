LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.07

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.07 and last traded at $90.95, with a volume of 1120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35.
In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
