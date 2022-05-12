LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.07

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.07 and last traded at $90.95, with a volume of 1120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

