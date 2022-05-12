LHT Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, LHT has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $77,977.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006206 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 583.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

