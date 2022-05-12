Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Lowered to $26.80 at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.24.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 121,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

