Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Nicola Roxon Acquires 1,000 Shares

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider Nicola Roxon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.05 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of A$12,050.00 ($8,368.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, and operates land lease communities that provides affordable housing options in Australia. The company operates 18 communities and approximately 5000 homes. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

