Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Nicola Roxon Acquires 1,000 Shares

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider Nicola Roxon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.05 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of A$12,050.00 ($8,368.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.