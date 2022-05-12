Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. 154,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 6.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

