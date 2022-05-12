Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $86,921.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 52% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $675,422.91 and approximately $86,921.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00224707 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.