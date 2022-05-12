Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40. 5,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,667,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LILM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lilium by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lilium by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

