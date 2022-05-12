Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TSE LNR traded up C$1.40 on Thursday, reaching C$48.08. 113,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$84.63.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.6200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at C$151,426.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

