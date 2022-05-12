Littelfuse, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2022 earnings at $16.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

LFUS opened at $250.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

