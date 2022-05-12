Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.35. 128,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.32. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

