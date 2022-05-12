LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.