Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 92.4% in April

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

LIXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 10,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,844. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

