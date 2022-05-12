loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

LDI stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

