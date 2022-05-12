London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($126.99) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.29) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($113.14).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,104 ($87.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,847.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,273.42. The company has a market cap of £36.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($96.97), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,286,386.82).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

