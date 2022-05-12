LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives $316.00 Average PT from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNSPF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

