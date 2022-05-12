Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) were up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 16.42 and last traded at 15.60. Approximately 2,008,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,920,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.05 and a 200 day moving average of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

