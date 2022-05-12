Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

NYSE LFT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,685. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

