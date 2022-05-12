Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LYRA opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -1.10.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 118,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 2,369,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,994.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,725,116 shares of company stock worth $11,499,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

