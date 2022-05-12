Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 108230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.01 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.