Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 81,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Macerich by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

