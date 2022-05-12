Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. Macerich also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 75,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,567. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Macerich by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Macerich by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.