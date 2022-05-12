Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,779,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.