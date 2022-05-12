Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS.
MDGL stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
