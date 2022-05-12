Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 126,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,988 shares.The stock last traded at $59.62 and had previously closed at $57.61.
MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.
About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
