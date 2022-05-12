Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 126,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,988 shares.The stock last traded at $59.62 and had previously closed at $57.61.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

