Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

MAIN stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.09%.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

