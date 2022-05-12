MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $16.57 on Thursday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeremy Anagnos bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $106,686 in the last three months.

