Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 827,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.98.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.