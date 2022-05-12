Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $12,388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 741,567 shares of company stock valued at $65,732,619 and have sold 2,536 shares valued at $253,384.

NYSE DUOL traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,634. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

