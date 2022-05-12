Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

