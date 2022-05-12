Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.41

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.41 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

