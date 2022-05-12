Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.41

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.41 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
