Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stake Cut by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.46% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 15,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

