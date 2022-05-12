ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading 3.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $93.41 and last traded at $93.34. Approximately 11,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 445,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

