ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

MANT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,739. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

