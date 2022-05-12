Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 728,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.