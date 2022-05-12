Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Manulife Financial traded as low as C$21.86 and last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 9918159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.35.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.96.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.37.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.