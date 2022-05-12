MAP Protocol Market Cap Reaches $23.09 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $23.09 million and $432,383.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

