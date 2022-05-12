Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in April

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,082.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Get Mapfre alerts:

MPFRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.83) to €1.73 ($1.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.68) to €1.78 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.