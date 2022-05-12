MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $256.03

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $256.03 and last traded at $256.03, with a volume of 7170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.15.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

