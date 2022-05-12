MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.33

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.