Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1397493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
