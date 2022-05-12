Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $979.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.08. 7,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,838. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $176.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

